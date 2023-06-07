WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Wargo, 71, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born February 26, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Wargo and the late Josephine Verna Wargo.

Mary graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as an assembler at Packard Electric.

Mary loved walks in the woods, enjoyed the outdoors, but above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are son, David Suciu of Cleveland, Ohio; three grandchildren, David Suciu, Jr., Malaya Geisy and Jaicee Geisy; sisters, Elizabeth (Bill Ross) Cantelmo, Theresa (Robert) Naylor, Cecilia Cummins, Dolores Wargo, Concetta Pagley and Loretta (Fred) Estlack and brothers, John (Pamela) Wargo and Daniel Wargo. arena

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Michelle Jenkins and Concetta Suciu and sisters, Joanne Emery, Nancy Perko and Cynthia Walker.

Per her wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

