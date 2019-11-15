Mary Joanne “Mary Jo” DiCristofaro, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Joanne “Mary Jo” “MJ” DiCristofaro, 66, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Warren, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with amyloidosis.

She was born July 29, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond DiCristofaro and Louise Salvato DiCristofaro.

Mary Jo was a proud 1971 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She continued her education at The Ohio State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education.

Mary Jo returned home and taught for six years with Warren City Schools. She then relocated to Bixby, Oklahoma and was employed with the Bixby Local Schools for ten years. During that time, Mary Jo earned a master’s degree from Northeastern State University. When her mother fell ill, she came back to Warren and worked as a school counselor with Champion Local School District and retired after 16 years. Most recently, she worked for the Trumbull Career and Techincal Center as an adult career counselor.

Mary Jo was an active member at St. Roberts Bellarmine Church. She served as a CCD teacher, a Eucharistic minister and participated in several mission trips to Pledrasnegras, Mexico.

She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Mary Jo had many passions in life. She loved to shop, debate politics and was an avid sports fan. She followed her favorite teams, her beloved Ohio State University Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians. She was an outstanding cook, her specialty being Italian dishes, which her family and friends thoroughly enjoyed.

MJ had a loving extended family and wonderful supportive friends who will forever remember her beautiful smile, indomitable spirit and zest for life.

She had an endearing love for her only sister, Lori; brother-in-law, Bob; her two nephews, Dante (Liz), Anthony (Kelly) and her great-nephew and great-niece.

She is survived by her sister, Lori (Bob) Fiorino of Howland; nephews, Dante (Liz) Fiorino of Bexley, Ohio; Anthony (Kelly) Fiorino of Dexter, Michigan; great-nephew, Joseph; great-niece, Gabrielle; two aunts, Gloria Hart and Theresa Sikes, both of Warren; her special cousins, Rosalyn Buresti, Leslie Albani, Patsy Scarnecchia and many other loving cousins and friends, especially Celeste and Tom Bohyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant twin brother.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the funeral home and again from 10:00 a.m. until service time, 11:00 a.m., on Friday.

Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

The family requests that any material contributions can be made in her memory to St. Roberts Bellarmine Church, 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, Ohio or Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may send their condolences to the family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.