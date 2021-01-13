Mary Joann Gilmer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Joann Gilmer, 75, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hospice House.



She was born August 29, 1945, in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Fred Fulton and the late Allie (Young) Fulton.



On May 27, 1967, Joann married Kenneth Gilmer, Sr. They have shared 53 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



Joann enjoyed bicycling and spending time with her family and friends. She loved cleaning her home. Joann was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan and in her younger years enjoyed dancing.



She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Gilmer, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; sons, Kenneth (Becky) Gilmer, Jr. of Howland, Ohio and Kevin Gilmer of Champion, Ohio; brothers, Bud Fulton of Travelers Rest, South Carolina and Dave (Char) Fulton of Travelers Rest, South Carolina; sisters, Nancy (Chuck) Belica of Champion, Ohio and Debbie (Jack) Rathburn of Champion, Ohio and grandchildren, Dakota and Maddie Gilmer.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Fulton.



Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Paul Armitage will officiate.



Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.



Due to the current pandemic, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.



