POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Clyborn) Jeffers, 86, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of Champion, Ohio, passed Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Inn at Poland Way.

She was born December 15, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Phyllis (Hagerty) Clyborn.

Mary retired as a school teacher and taught in the Champion Local School District for 32 years.

She enjoyed reading, traveling and investment club.

She is survived by her husband, Merle Jeffers of Poland, Ohio, whom she married June 7, 1958; son, Mark (Vonnie) Jeffers of Plymouth, Michigan; daughter, Karen (James) Constas of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher Jeffers of Hazel Park, Michigan, Taylor (Courtney) Jeffers of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Madeline Jeffers of Canton, Michigan, Kayla DiVito of Poland, Ohio and Cameron DiVito of Austin, Texas and great-granddaughter, Isla Jeffers of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Buckeye Hospice and Dr. Demidovich for their care and compassion.

A private service will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Buckeye Hospice in Mary’s memory.

