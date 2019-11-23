Mary Jean Fumerola, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Fumerola, 91, of Newton Falls, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was ushered into heaven by her earthly family through sweet song and greeted by her heavenly family in glorious melody.

She was born December 19, 1927 in Ivanhoe, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Russell Ford Cutright and Ruth Virginia (Westfall) Cutright.

Mary Jean was the church treasurer for eight years.

She enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, cooking, making crafts, singing, cross-stitching and a faithful prayer warrior.

She is survived by her children, David (Sheila) Fumerola of Katy, Texas, Cathy (Terry) Pugh of Braceville, Ohio, Carol Johnson of Newton Falls, Ohio, Mark (Tami) Fumerola of Florence, Kentucky and Brian (Martha) Fumerola of Braceville, Ohio; nineteen grandchildren; fifty great-grandchildren and fifteen great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Fumerola, whom preceded her in death September 14, 2011; daughter, Nina Zickafoose; son, Robert Fumerola; sister, Nelda (James) Fumerola; brother, Lewis Cutright; grandson, Jason Fumerola and son-in-law, Michael Johnson.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Warren Revival Center, 4400 West Market Street North West in Leavittsburg, Ohio, where Pastor James Holbrook will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at the church.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.