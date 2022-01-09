WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Janice Strock, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 18, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael Joseph and Doris Mary (Hunter) Mosko.

On July 7, 1979, she married Dennis Strock. They have shared 42 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed trips to the beach, visiting Phipps Botanical Garden and caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bible Studies and Women’s Retreats.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Strock of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Gwendolyn (Anthony) Tountas of Warren, Ohio; sons, Philip (Kelly) Strock, Ethan (Amber) Strock and Christopher Strock; siblings, Michael (Karen) Mosko of Canada, Ronald Mosko of Warren, Ohio, Gregory Mosko of Nevada, Joyce (Rick) Martin of Nevada, Anita (Donald) Watson of Warren, Ohio and Edward Mosko of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Benjamin Strock of Kinsman, Ohio and Colton Weeks of Kinsman, Ohio; and great-granddaughter, Charlie Weeks of Kinsman, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Mosko.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the funeral home.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio the following day.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.