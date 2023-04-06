WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Troughton, 95, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living.

She was born November 19, 1927, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Eugene C. Kennell and the late Caroline (Opel) Kennell.

Mary was a teacher in the Champion School district for many years. She was a graduate of Kent State University with her bachelor degree and member of Champion Presbyterian Church.

Mary enjoyed word searches, jigsaw puzzles and breakfast and lunch get-together’s with her retired teacher friends known as the “lunch bunch”.

She is survived by her daughters, Eugenia Seywert of Ventura, California and Mary Lou (Larry) Haller of Mecca, Ohio; sons, Herbert Troughton and Stephen Troughton both of Champion, Ohio; four grandchildren, Aaron (Angie), Rosemary (Karl), Joanne and Shelley; great-grandchildren, Laura, Andrew, Marc and Jack; brother, Simon Kennell of Middlefield, Ohio; and sister, Georgia Raeburn of Newton Falls, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Kennell; and sister, Edna Kyser.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Private inurnment will be in Brownwood Cemetery, North Bloomfield, Ohio.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to Champion Local Schools, ATTN: Treasurer (Use for Elementary Library), 5976 Mahoning Avenue NW Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.