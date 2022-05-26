WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hilda Pollard, 88, a former resident of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home in Mooresville, North Carolina surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on July 20, 1933, in Washington, Pennsylvania, to Irene (Toland) and Glenn Poland.

Growing up in Youngstown, Ohio, Mary met her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert, at the age of 15.

She graduated from South High School in 1951.

After marrying in October 1951, Mary moved to Fort Worth, Texas, with Robert who served in the Air Force, then to Caribou, Maine. After Robert’s military service, Mary and Robert made their home in Howland, Ohio where they welcomed three daughters.

Working as a baker for many years for Howland Local Schools, Mary was known for all her delicious scratch-made goodies especially her cinnamon rolls, pepperoni rolls, sheet cakes and peanut butter squares. Mary retired in the early 1990s.

Making beautiful wedding cakes was also one of Mary’s passions. Mary had many other talents, one of which was sewing. She blessed her family with many beautiful items including quilts and she also made many of her and Robert’s fancy square dance clothes when they were members of the Trumbull Spinners and motorcycle attire when they rode with the Honda Goldwing Club Painting ceramics with a group of long-time friends was also another of Mary’s many talents. She enjoyed creating Christmas villages and various other beautiful collectables. One of Mary’s favorite things was spending time with her loved ones. She also enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, working puzzles and playing slot machines at various casinos. She was a kind soul who tirelessly showed selfless love to everyone around her. Her smile lit up a room and she had fun wherever she went. Mary was loved by all.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Linda G. Pollard of Champion, Ohio and Tamara (Eric) Sutton of Mooresville, North Carolina; son-in-law, Dennis Evans; grandchildren, Ginnie Evans, Marcia Peterson, Teisha (Tommy) Bender, Stephanie Reiner, Megan (Brandon) Clark, Craig Sutton and Aaron Sutton; great-grandchildren, Justin Evans, Zachary Peterson, Avery and Abby Bender, Trayvon Edwards, Jayden and Kyia Reiner and Aggie and Chloe Clark; sister, Virginia Bukovi and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Pollard; brothers, Jack and Glenn Poland; sister, Janet Rudzick; daughter, Deborah (Dennis) Evans and grandson, Robbie Evans.

Friends and family will be received at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 with the service immediately following.

Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.