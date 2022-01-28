WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Helen Sharp, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away January 25, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born July 4, 1962 in San Antonio, Texas, a daughter of Ronald (Patricia) Sharp and Virginia (McAnnally) Sharp.

Most of all, Mary loved her family, friends, anything 80’s, movies and animals. She was a hard worker. Mary worked in various areas at different capacities. Most recently was Menards in Warren. Her family extends a heartfelt thank you to Cody and others at the Elm Rd location for their kindness to her in difficult times.

She is survived by her parents; her sister, Brianna Sharp-Perich and Nick Perich of Warren; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Sharp, Jr.

The family asks that people celebrate her life everyday. Let the memory of her kind spirit live on. Remind your friends and family that you love and support them while they are still here, for tomorrow may be too late.

A formal service will be held at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.