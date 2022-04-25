SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Grace “Moe” Bees, 77, of Southington, Ohio passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Fairview Hospital.

She was born January 28, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles Joseph Belica, Jr. and Gladys Elizabeth (Jones) Belica.

On November 9, 1968, she married Richard W. Bees. They have shared 53 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a graduate of Southington High School.

She was employed at Packard Electric for eight years.

Mary enjoyed card nights with the neighbor ladies, patio wine parties, reading, crocheting, crafting and she was a very talented baker known for her baking skills.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Bees of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Tina Bees of Hilliard, Ohio; son, Todd Bees of Evansville, Indiana; brother, Charles “Butch” J. (Nancy) Belica, Jr. of Champion, Ohio; sister, Ilene (Jim) Teeple of Warren, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Belica and infant brother, Louis.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to services.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio

