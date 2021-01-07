Mary Fonner, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Fonner, 90, of Southington, Ohio passed away on January 6, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.
She was born June 27, 1930 in Southington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carmen Campanella and the late Mary (Carey) Campanella.
Mary graduated from Chalker High School and was employed as a Laborer at General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant.
She spent the majority of her life living in Vienna, Ohio with her late husband of 45 years and her two sons.
Mary stopped working after becoming a mother. She dedicated her life to her family. Mary was always very kind hearted and a woman loved by all, plus she made the best brownies in town.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Katy) Fonner of Boardman, Ohio, five grandchildren: Dylan Fonner, Corey (Hunter) Fonner, Jenna Fonner, Julie (Tom) Furtaw and Jessica (Brad) Koch, also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Remi, Rion, Ben, Emmett and Mason and many nieces and nephews along with her sister and best friend Josephine Kundel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry Fonner, a son, John Fonner and two brothers, Carmen and Clem Campanella.
Because of the Covid Pandemic there will be no service held.
Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Interment will be in the Howland Township Cemetery.
A special thanks goes to the Paisley House and Heritage Manor for the exceptional loving care provided to mom.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Mary Fonner, please visit our Tribute Store.
More stories from WKBN.com: