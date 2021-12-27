WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Love, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away on December 23, 2021 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born December 11, 1941 in East Deer, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ira Love and the late Emma LaRue (Beers) Love.

She worked as a manager at Circle K in Monroe, Georgia until retirement. Mary loved rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and also enjoyed horses and horseback riding.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, John R. Harigan of Canfield, Ohio and Raymond S. Harigan of Monroe, Georgia, siblings, Bill Love of Georgia, Bob Love of Pennsylvania, Kathy Kenney of Pennsylvania and Tom Love of Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Braden, Joshua, Daniel F. V, Tyler and Danielle Harigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Daniel F. Harigan IV, brother, Harvey Love, sister, Ethel Love as well as her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Harigan.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral is honored to assist with the arrangements for cremation.