Mary Ellen Hrusovsky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Helen Hrusovsky, 66, of Warren, Ohio died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



She was born May 8, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter F. Shinosky and the late Mary Scerba Shinosky.



Mary was a 1972 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed in kitchen production at the Olive Garden restaurant in Niles for many years.

She was of the Roman Catholic faith and attended Saint John Paul II Church, formerly St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Mary was past member of the Warren Civic Chorus. She greatly enjoyed reading and had a passion for cooking. Mary was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns. She could make an entire room laugh with her witty personality.



She is survived by her brothers, Joseph E. (Donna) Nuskievicz of Cortland, Walter J. (Mary Jo) Shinosky of Hubbard and John (Kathy) Shinosky of Warren. Also surviving are a three nephews and three nieces, including Joe, Tammi, Tricia and Traci who considered her their favorite aunt.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew.



Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to American Cancer Society, in her memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio. Family and friends may send condolences to the family by visiting our website at carlwhall.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Mary Helen Hrusovsky, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 10, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.