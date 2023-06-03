WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Burris, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born December 9, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leland Carpenter and the late Anna Mayhew Carpenter.

Mary was employed as a school bus driver with the Warren City Schools for 16 years.

She enjoyed quilting, yarnwork, crafting and sewing, including the patches for the Second Brigade MC. Most of all she loved being with her family, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of the last 28 years, William D. Burris, Sr. of Champion Ohio, two sons, Jeffrey Copley of West Virginia and Brian (Michelle) Copley of Summerfield, Florida; four stepchildren, Loretta (Stephen) Boychuck of Chester, Virginia, William D. (Yvonne) Burris, Jr. of Anson, Maine, Lavinia (James) Rupert of Florida and Warren D. (Kimberly) Burris of North Carolina, along with 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Shirley Peyatt of Girard, Ohio.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Carpenter.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the funeral home.

Funeral Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. where Pastor Garry L. Hennessey will officiate.

Interment will be in the Niles City Cemetery.

