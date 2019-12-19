Mary E. Williams, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Edith Williams, 58, of Cortland, passed away surrounded by her family on December 18, 2019, at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 18, 1961, in Ashtabula, a daughter of the late Frank Thomas and Diana (Lowe) Kearns.

Mary was a graduate of Southington High School class of 1979 and then went on to receive an associates degree from Kent State Trumbull.

She worked as a tax preparer and District Marketing Coordinator for H&R Block, owner of “Accounting Relief” and was co-owner of “Western Reserve Kettle Korn”. Mary was on the Lakeview and TCTC School Boards, member of the Cortland Rotary Club, Trumbull County Senior Services Levy Advisory Committee, Farmers Bureau, Youngstown Air Reserve Community Council and Cortland Moose Club. She was awarded Rotary Member of the Year and named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Cortland Rotary, and also received the Mahoning Valley Local Government Leadership Academy Clarence Smith and Fred Alberini Award. Mary loved to read, and enjoyed The Great Gatsby most. She ran many 5K’s, completed a Tough Mudder, enjoyed skiing, and going to Cooper’s Fitness. Mary had a giving spirit, was always volunteering, cleaning parks, or helping prepare meals for the needy around the holidays. Her favorite place to be was seated near a lake with a glass of wine and a cigar watching the sunset surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children; daughter, Jordyn (Cameron Park) Williams of Zanesville, OH, and son, Alexander Williams of Cortland, OH, Companion, Alan Williams of Cortland, OH, mother, Diana Kearns and stepfather, Robert Kearns, brother, Ken (Karen) Thomas of Greene, OH, sister, Kathy Cool of Brook Park, OH, nephew, Andy Greskovich, and nieces, Amie and Sara Thomas. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Thomas.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Cortland United Methodist Church, where Rev. David Vensel will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, OH.

In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution in Mary’s memory to Yellow Brick Place, 2959 Canfield Road Suite #10, Youngstown, OH 44511.

A special thanks goes to the staff of MVI Hospice, The Hope Center for Cancer Care and University Hopsitals for the wonderful care they provided to Mary and her family.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.