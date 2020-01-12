Mary E. “Rusty” Dillon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Evelyn “Rusty” Dillon passed away January 9, 2020 in her home following a lifetime of love and adventure.

Rusty was born on December 15, 1933 in Doddridge County, West Virginia. In her 86 years on earth, she touched the lives and hearts of more people than she ever could have imagined.

Rusty was a hard worker who had a variety of career interests including private investigative work, furniture upholstery, seamstressing, loving mother and spunky grandmother. She was also passionate about gardening, cooking, sewing, telling dirty jokes and caring for others.

Rusty spent part of her life adventuring in Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. She made countless friends who soon became family, including Irving Perlin whom she cared for until his passing in 2015.

Rusty was also preceded in death by her father, whom she adored, Encil Dillon; six of her siblings; and her grandson, Nicholas Henderson, whom she loved dearly.

Rusty is survived by her four children, Dorothy King (Denny Battles), Curtiss King (Koula Glaros-King), Janet Fishel (Tim Fishel) with whom she made her home, and Jimmy Spangler (Tracey Campana). Also surviving are her ten grandchildren, Michael King, Curtiss J. King, Mary Lee King, Elias King, Jessica Fishel (Dan McWilliams), Dillon Fishel (Samantha Fishel), Megan Roberts (Zeb Roberts), Haley Spangler, Wyatt Spangler, Madelynne Spangler; and great-granddaughter Katie Fishel. She was expecting her second great-granddaughter, Josephine Evelyn McWilliams, in the coming weeks as well as a third great-grandchild in July. Also surviving are her three sisters, four brothers, countless other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

If you knew Rusty for a minute or a whole lifetime, the family welcomes you to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren on Wednesday, January 15 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. for visitation, with services at 11 a.m. Her kind heart, gentle soul, and sweet soft giggle is eternally cherished and will be missed by many. If Rusty could ask anything of those who survive her it would be to love freely, as even when life is long, it is still too short.