WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Rosenberger, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

She was born November 26, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph Hrusovsky and Shirley Gracie Tremble.

On October 31, 2005 she married Dennis S. Rosenberger who survives.

Mary worked as a waitress for over 40 years, most recently at Golden Gate Restaurant.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis S Rosenberger of Warren, Ohio; mother, Shirley Gracie Tremble of Howland, Ohio; son, Rodni (Donna) Rosenberger of Howland, Ohio; daughter, Rondi (Jimmy) Rigsby of West Virginia; grandchild, Rylei Rosenberger and grandchild, Morgan Rigsby.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Hrusovsky.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.

Arrangements were entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.