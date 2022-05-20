LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Reed, 98, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her son’s home.

She was born September 17, 1923, in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Elmer Morton and Maude (Ash) Morton.

Mary was employed as a dental assistant.

She was a veteran of the women’s branch of the United States Naval Reserve known as “Waves”.

Mary was also a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was a 22nd degree Rosicrucian.

She was a published author, known for her stories and poems.

She is survived by her sons, Jack W. McRae of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and George L. (Robin L.) Reed of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Melissa (Rich) Lemasters, Krystal Marks, Adrienn Reed, Steven (Sarah-May) McRae, Shannon (Rick) Russo and Michael Frondorf; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hamilton Reed and a sister.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Life Church of Leavittsburg. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

