WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Overfield, 78, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 14, 1944, in Traverse City, Mchigan, a daughter of the late Arthur Thomas.

She worked as a press operator at Carlyle Engineering Products for over 30 years.

After retirement, Mary enjoyed being a homemaker and a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Everitt Overfield of Warren; daughter, Jody (Jeff) Church of Milan, Michigan; son, Brian Moorman of Texas; daughters, Cindy (Bill) Balzer of Newton Falls and Tracy Cowatch of Warren; siblings, Nancy (Jimmy), Cathy (William), Alton (Linda) and Phil; grandchildren, Catherine (Herbert), Kyle, Amber, Kevin, Christopher (Stacie), Amanda (David), Kayla, Jessica, Dustin, Cassandra (Ammar) and great-grandchildren, Cerina, Isaiah, Josiah, Aubrey, Mykenzee, Melodee, Maciee, Andrew, Amaya, Adam, Noah, Zakariaya and Elyas.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Jerry and her granddaughter, Megan.

Upon Mary’s wishes, there will no services held at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation services.

