WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends.

She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and Catherine (O’Loughlin) Swan.

She attended Warren G. Harding High School and graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s in Professional Writing & Editing.

On July 29, 1995, she married Bradley Bell. Together, they created an epic love story that spanned nearly three decades and raised three children.

She spent her life writing and published her memoir, Post-Its & Polaroids: Snippets and Snapshots from an Overthought Life in 2020. She also wrote and maintained her blog, Adventures in Overthinking for many years. You can find more of her work on Medium and in Elephant Journal.

She loved vacationing in the Florida Keys with her best friends, Lori and Kris Mortensen, attending musicals with her fancy theater friends, lending her voice and talents to important causes, and reading while snuggling with her dogs, Ruby and Oliver. She was a committed caretaker to her mother until she passed in March of 2022, and a wonderful, empathetic friend to those who were lucky enough to know her.

In the years to come, we will be sustained by our wonderful memories of her. So much about her is unforgettable-her writing, her laugh, her extremely loud whistle, her generous hugs, her penchant for swearing, her golf swing, her Donald Duck voice and so much more.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley Bell of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Chloe (Joe) Bell of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Peyton (Alex) Bell of Warren, Ohio, Lily Bell of Warren, Ohio; and brother, Richard (Jeanny) Swan of New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Brian Swan and Christopher Swan.

A private service will be held for the family.

Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

