Mary Catherine “Myrt” Ezzo, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine “Myrt” Ezzo, 64, resident of Community Skilled Health Care Centre in Warren, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at the facility.

She was born January 5, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Louis “Joe” and Mary Ellen (Estlack) Ezzo, Jr.

Mary was a 1975 graduate of Lakeview High School.

She was employed with the Kraftmaid Company in Middlefield and she worked as a cook at the Wayside Restaurant for several years.

Mary enjoyed movies, music, baking and putting together puzzles. She also loved butterflies.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Ellen Ezzo, of Champion and three siblings, Karen (Glenn “Phil”) Shaver of Salem, West Virginia, Denise (Edward) Darno of Warren and Joseph (Suzie) Ezzo of Cortland. She also leaves behind her loving companion of 30 years, Dwayne Perry of Leavittsburg; two aunts, Darlene (David) Belovich of Champion and Bertha “Myrt” Pratt of Reynoldsville, West Virginia; four nephews, Steven Darno of Champion, David (Tabby) Shaver of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nicholas (Darla) Darno of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and Zachary (Katie) Darno of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and a great niece, Emma Darno.

She was preceded in death by her father.

In accordance with Mary’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Mary’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staffs at Community Skilled Health Care Centre and Crossroads Hospice for all of the kind and compassionate care shown to her during her illness.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, in Mary’s memory.

Arrangements for Ms. Ezzo are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.