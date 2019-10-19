Mary Beth Green, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beth Green, 76, of Southington, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 27, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph Martorana and Mayme (Mackey) Martorana.

She married Nelson Green on February 3, 1962. They have shared 57 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Mary Beth was a graduate of Warren G. Harding.

She enjoyed her role as homemaker and worked in Layaway at Hill’s Department Store.

She loved to travel and would go anywhere someone invited her, having visited Hawaii, Bahamas, North Carolina and many other places. Mary Beth was an amazing cook and enjoyed sharing her hospitality with others. She also was a fan of the rock group, Aerosmith.

Mary Beth’s memories will be cherished by her husband, Nelson Green of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Nancy (Mark) Knepper of Delaware, Ohio; her son, James Green of Southington, Ohio; siblings, Nancy (Raymond) Force of Mascoutah, Illinois, Joseph Martorana of Akron, Ohio and Lynda (Alvin) Ross of Arkansas; grandchildren, Jenna and Joey Green and great-grandson, Brysin Green.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carole Zyniecki.

A private family service was held at Graham Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Dan Jolly; a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Southington Christian Church, P.O. Box 70, Southington, OH 44470 or Southington Township, P.O. Box 266, Southington, OH 44470, in her memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.