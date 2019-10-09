Mary Anne Chamberlain, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Anne Chamberlain, 72, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 21, 1947, in Lewis County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Delford and Eleanor (Cullen) Connolly.

On May 30, 1964, she married Richard J. Chamberlain. They shared 41 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing, March 17, 2006.

Mary Anne was a waitress for over 20 years at Mary M’s restaurant.

She loved taking care of her house and family. Mary Anne was talented in home decorating and landscaping and enjoyed taking her grandchildren places.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Warne of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, Jason (Kara) Chamberlain of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Alex, Tiffany, Mason, Jason and sisters, Nancy Dillon of Howland, Ohio, Sharon D’Amico of Cortland, OH and Martha Graham of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her son, Richard Chamberlain, Jr.; son-in-law, Gregory Warne; brother, Daniel Connolly; and sister, Patricia Bailey.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

