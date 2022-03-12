WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Spencer, 93, of Warren, Ohio went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Harold, on March 11, 2022.

She was born September 9, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Valentino Larese and the late Anna (Hemrock) Larese.

On June 7, 1947, she married Harold L. Spencer, and they spent almost 60 years married until he passed on February 27, 2007.

She was a graduate of Howland High School.

She worked at Union Savings and Trust and also Bank One for many years before retiring.

After retirement she volunteered at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for many years.

Mary Ann loved to travel and explored across all of the United States, as well as to Tahiti and Bora Bora.

She was of the Protestant faith and was an avid reader of her Bible and would read it two times a year, from front to back.

Mary Ann loved to watch western movies and Family Feud.

She lived a long and healthy life full of many memories.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Antonelli of Hubbard, Ohio, as well as several nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Spencer; her parents; son-in-law, Gary J. Antonelli; sister, Elizabeth McGrath and brother, Louie Larese.

There will be no public services or calling hours.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A special thank you goes out to Dr. Kwatra and the Critical Care Unit at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

