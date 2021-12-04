Mary Ann Schultz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Schultz, 94, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 30, 1927, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jerome and Theresa (Herda) Slanina.

On May 6, 1950, she married Joseph P. Schultz. They shared 61 years of marriage until his passing, September 19, 2011.

Mary enjoyed baking, crafting, gardening, watching Wheel of Fortune and doing word searches.

Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Debora Ann Davis of Port Orange, Florida, Linda (Roger) Street of Warren, Ohio and Patricia Schultz of Warren, Ohio; sons, Dennis (Diane) Schultz of Garrettsville, Ohio, Joseph P. (Belinda) Schultz, Jr., of Franklin, North Carolina, Kenneth (Lily) Schultz of Cortland, Ohio, Duane Schultz of Florida, as well as, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her four sisters, Antoinette (Tonka) Loncarevich, Agnes Lah, Pauline Didich, Helen Brobst and four brothers, Jerome, August, Joseph and Lewis Slanina.

Friends may gather at Carl W. Hall Funeral home on Tuesday, December 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Interment will take place privately in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.