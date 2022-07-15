NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Novak, 59, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born March 21, 1963, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Fredric and Lulubelle (Hoskins) Hyde.

Mary married Steve Novak on April 21, 1987.

Mary loved caring for her cats. She also enjoyed watching Andy Griffith, Golden Girls and Young Sheldon.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Novak of Niles; daughter, Susan L. Novak of Akron; sisters, Kathy (Steve) Mollick, Susan (John) Sprankle, Teresa (Jay) Byrne and Carol (Ed) Morgan and brothers, Fredric (Cheryl) Hyde, Robert Hyde and Alan Hyde.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

