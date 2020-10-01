Mary Ann Hawley, Warren, Ohio

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

September 30, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Hawley, 81, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on September 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 24, 1939, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert Griffin and Viola (Coleman) Griffin.

Mary worked as an nurses aid at Horizon Village for 32 years and was an avid reader.

She is survived by six daughters, Patty Childers (Millard), Teresa Luther (David), Pamela Bush (Mark), Trudy Klingensmith, Rosemary Hawley and Tammy Morgan. Mary will also be dearly missed by her sisters, Kay McKinney, Betty Jean Whiteleather, Susie Wasko (Dave), Patty Tennerelli, Roberta Walters, Linda Pederson (Chuck); as well as 13 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold LeRoy Hawley of 47 years and her parents and one grandson.

Services will be held privately at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com