Mary Ann Hawley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Hawley, 81, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on September 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 24, 1939, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert Griffin and Viola (Coleman) Griffin.

Mary worked as an nurses aid at Horizon Village for 32 years and was an avid reader.

She is survived by six daughters, Patty Childers (Millard), Teresa Luther (David), Pamela Bush (Mark), Trudy Klingensmith, Rosemary Hawley and Tammy Morgan. Mary will also be dearly missed by her sisters, Kay McKinney, Betty Jean Whiteleather, Susie Wasko (Dave), Patty Tennerelli, Roberta Walters, Linda Pederson (Chuck); as well as 13 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold LeRoy Hawley of 47 years and her parents and one grandson.

Services will be held privately at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

More stories from WKBN.com: