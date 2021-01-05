Mary Angela Rupert, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Angela Rupert, 83, of Champion, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born April 6, 1937 in Moween, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Antonio G. Zaffuto and the late Helen (Caroselli) Zaffuto.

On August 25, 1956, she married Donald E. “Buck” Rupert and they spent 61 years together until his passing on September 3, 2017.



She was a graduate of Bell Point High School.

Mary loved to go shopping and playing bingo at Candle Knolls.



Left to cherish her memory is her son, Donald (Mara) Rupert, Jr.; daughter, Joni Lewis of Lordstown, Ohio; son, James E. (Lavinia) Rupert, Sr. of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Penni (Charles) Kubilis of Champion, Ohio; siblings, Marcella Drawl, John (Patty) Zaffuto, Eugene (Karen) Zaffuto, Nancy (Ralph) Mellinger and Joseph Zaffuto; grandchildren, Kyle and Kurt Lewis, James Eric Rupert, Jr., Michael Joseph Rupert and Taylor “Taterburg” Kinnamon and great-grandchildren, Cade and Cruz Rupert.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald E “Buck” Rupert, as well as her parents.



Private services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband at Pineview Memorial Park.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.