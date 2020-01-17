Marvin D. Heyd, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin D. Heyd, 77, of Champion , passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.



He was born on June 26, 1942 to Marvin B. and Jean (Carroll) Heyd in Luther, Michigan.

Marvin served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

On January 10, 1975, he married Christine Bennett.



Marvin worked as a truck driver for over 40 years.



He attended Grace Baptist Church in Champion. He enjoyed hunting.

Marvin is survived by his loving spouse of 45 years, Christine; daughter, Kari (Anthony) Griffin of South Carolina; sons, Charles J. and Marvin R. Heyd of Michigan; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at www.carlwhall.com.

