Marva N. Starr, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marva N. Starr, 88, of Champion, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020 at the Windsor House Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living Center in Champion.

She was born July 21, 1931 in Warren, a daughter of the late Marvin L., Sr. and Elinor E. (Dean) Chronister.

Marva was a 1949 graduate of Maplewood High School and was employed for a time as a factory worker with Kennametal Incorporated in Orwell. She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Raymond C. Starr on July 25, 1953. They shared 58 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death November 17, 2011.

Marva was a member of the Wildare United Methodist Church in Warren.

She loved all animals, especially her cats and the wild birds she watched and cared for. She had quite the green thumb and had a yard filled with flowering plants and shrubs. Marva was known for her pie making ability and she also enjoyed playing cornhole and various other games, especially Scrabble and Rook.

She is survived by her three children; Cynthia (Michael) Maraczi of Bristolville, Dennis E. (Linda) Starr of Cherry Valley, Ohio and Douglas R. (Denise) Starr of Champion. She also leaves behind a brother, David Chronister; eight grandchildren, Derrick, Dustin, Devin, Rachael, Julia and Stewart (Cassandra) Starr, Jamie (Will) Velez and Eric (Darlene) Maraczi; three stepgrandchildren, Michelle Abate, Karen Laborde and Sandra Moates; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Luna Velez, Aubrey Maraczi and Orion Starr and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, Marva was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Chronister, Jr. and a sister, Delores Church.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren with Pastor Jody Baker officiating.

Due to the current public health situation the family strongly encourages everyone attending services to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Also, the family would like everyone to know that if you are not comfortable attending, please do not feel obligated to do so.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Marva will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 N Park Avenue, Ext., Cortland, OH 44410 or TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) of Warren, 2428 Elm Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

