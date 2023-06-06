SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin James Heikkila, 80, of Southington, Ohio met the Lord Sunday, June 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born September 8, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Mamie Jean (Soltis) Gough.

On July 20, 1963, he married the former Catherine Cleer. They have shared 59 beautiful years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was employed as a welder repairman at Chrysler Corporation for 25 years.

Martin was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was a master woodworker and enjoyed flying model airplanes.

He was a lifelong student of the Bible and a respected leader and devout follower of Jesus. Martin attended Bible Calvary Church, where he served the Lord as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and usher.

Martin is survived by his wife, Catherine Heikkila of Southington, Ohio; children, Shari (Steve) Gilanyi of Southington, Ohio, Mark (Teresa) Heikkila of Post Falls, Idaho and Susan (David Deeter) Heikkila of Champion, Ohio; brother, Ron (Mary Jane) Heikkila of Southington, Ohio; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Edward Gough.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Calvary Bible Church, where services will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Overlook Cemetery, Parkman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Missionary Program at the Calvary Bible Church, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

