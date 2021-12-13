WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin “Marty” G. Smith, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 31, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Howard E. Smith and Bessie M. (White) Smith.

Marty was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors, bowling, traveling and going to auctions. He was a Cleveland sports fan and GPS wizard, though he hated technology.

He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Smith and Julie (Mathew) Novak, both of Warren, Ohio; son, Corey Smith of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicolas Flores, Connor Smith and Anya Novak; mother, Bessie M. (White) Smith; sister, Susan Small of Warren, Ohio and two brothers, Edward (Kathy) Smith and Steven Smith, both of Southington, Ohio.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Stephen Small.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help defray funeral expenses.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

