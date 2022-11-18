WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Zackeroff, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center.

She was born July 12, 1931 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of the late Alex Evans and the late Cora Evans.

Martha enjoyed many forms of art, writing short stories, poetry and was a published poet. She also enjoyed traveling and baking goodies for family and friends. Martha was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

She taught her children to love the Lord, be kind, honest and charitable. Martha was an active member of Wildare United Methodist Church.

She met her husband, John, on a blind date and were married five months later and their love continued until he was called to Heaven.

Martha is survived by her loving son, Michael (June) Zackeroff of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandson, Joshua Zackeroff; granddaughter, Jessica (Mickey) Simpson and great-granddaughters, Josie Zackeroff, Abby and Paige Simpson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Zackeroff, whom she was married to for 50 years; daughter, Diane Balut and siblings, Andrew, James, Helen, Agnes and Kay.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Rick Oaks will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

She will be buried next to her husband in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.