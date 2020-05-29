Martha Susan Hewitt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Susan Hewitt, “Sue”, 69, of Warren, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, under hospice care, at Warren Health and Rehab, the former Signature Healthcare Center.

Sue was born January 7, 1951 in Buffalo, New Year, a daughter of Robert A. and Martha E. (Welch) Jones, Sr.

She spent her childhood years raised in rural Pennsylvania. Sue moved to Niles Rd. as a teenager and graduated from Warren G Harding High School in 1969.

She enjoyed cruising around in her classic cars, participating in car shows, rock-n-roll music, amusement parks and her many beloved pets.

She worked at Kraftmaid for 14 years before leaving employment.

Sue is survived by a daughter, Carla Ream, granddaughter Breanna Ream and great-grandson Baron Ream, all of whom reside in Washington state. She also leaves behind a granddaughter, Anicia Celedonia (Dalton Daniels), of Valdosta, Georgia, a son Joey Celedonia, two brothers, Steven and Michael Jones and a sister, Donna Schufelt, all of Warren and a nephew, Tommy Hale.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Laura Hale, a brother, Robert “Butch” Jones and her son in law, Shane Ream.

There will be no funeral services.

Sue will be laid to eternal rest in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

Arrangements in coordination with Sue’s friend and caregiver, Tony Heckathorn, are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 31, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.