Martha P. Cain, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha P. Cain, 86, formerly of Warren, passed away on November 14, 2020 in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Born in Warren, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Bertha Palmieter Prychodnik and the widow of the late Bronsel Roy Cain, Sr. and was also preceded in death by her son Bronsel Roy Cain, Jr. step son, Joseph Martin Cain and brothers Lester, Michael and Nicholas Prychodnik.

Mrs. Cain was a CNA in the medical profession and was a member of Woodland Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memories is her daughters, Liz ( Darrell) Asbury and Barbara Ann Boyd; her son, Michael Dail Cain and sister Theodora Adams.. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends and family may gather from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Martha will be laid to rest next to her husband at Pineview Cemetery.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff on the palliative care floor at Forsyth Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Mrs. Cain.