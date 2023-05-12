WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha “Milly” Mildred Hanchin, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home.

She was born October 5, 1935, in Jewett, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mathew A. Uglovich and the late Gladys D. (Gamble) Uglovich.

Milly was a 1953 graduate of Jewett High School.

She was employed as an inspector at Packard Electric, retiring after 32 years of service.

Milly was a member of the Birthday Club and Packard Electric retirees’ group. She volunteered at Packard Museum Car Show and with the Salvation Army, wrapping presents. Milly enjoyed traveling to Florida, attending country and theater shows at Packard Music Hall, Jamboree in the Hills and Ponderosa. She worked hard on her garden, home, and was a fabulous baker. Milly supported all her friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Leonard (Susan) Hanchin of Irvine, California, Michele (Thomas) Jeffers of Warren, OH and Julie (Robert) Moon of Kent, Ohio; sister, Mary N. Klass; grandchildren, Gregory J. Ingram, Mathew (Sarah) Jeffers, Justin (Esther) Jeffers, Amie (Val) Hernandez, Leslie (Joshua) Marks and Ryan (Chelsea) Dunk; great-grandchildren, Alton, Owen, Issac, Lily, Sophia, Grace, Audrey, Aidan (Destiny), Nadia, Eli, Aria, Emme, Sabrina and Weston; and great-great-grandchildren, Hallie and Elia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard J. Hanchin; and second husband, Daryl “Duke” Kistler.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. William Catholic Church.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

