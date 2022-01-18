WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Kereluik, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, January, 14, 2022, at her home.

She was born September 22, 1931, in Akersville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William Earl Weimer and Agnes Allura Schenck Weimer.

Martha graduated from Howland High School and went on to attend Eastern Nazarene College for two years.

She worked at Daubenmire Insurance Agency for 12 years and as a server at Perkins Cake and Steak for 28 years.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling and collecting precious stones from different places. She also enjoyed sewing, making her own and her children’s clothing over the years.

Surviving are a daughter, Dawn (Renee Wall) Kereluik of Columbus, Ohio; two sons, Kevin Kereluik of Ravenna, Ohio and Brian (Lauren) Kereluik of Warren, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kristopher, Krista, Heather, Kaleb, Breanna, Adela and Krew; step-grandchildren, Zoe, Stephen, Nathan, Zandra, Julianna and Lylianna; great-grandchildren, Lelam, Ive and Arya along with many nieces and nephews some of who live in Canada.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Don Kereluik, she was preceded in death by her six brothers, Warren, Marl “Shorty”, Nolan, Harry, Ray and Dean Weimer and a sister, Mona Koehler.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please contact family for details.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.