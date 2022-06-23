WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Louise Peters, 69, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 15, 1953, in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joe Aristide and raised by Rose Aristide.

In 1974, she married Bruce D. Peters and they have spent the last 48 years together.

She was a graduate of Ravenna High School class of 1971. Martha worked at Rite Aid in Champion.

Some of her favorite things to do were watching her grandchildren play sports, going out to dinner and faithfully supporting the Cleveland Browns.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Bruce Peters of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Amy (Matt) Brigham and her precious grandchildren, Lindsey, Samantha and Ryan Brigham.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services.

Cremation will take place and she will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ravenna, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.