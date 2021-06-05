Martha Jean Walker, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jean Walker, 94, of Champion, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born June 28, 1926 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dale B. Crabbe and the late Florence Marie Hatch Crabbe.



Martha graduated from Champion High School class of 1944 and prior to having children was employed at the Second National Bank in Warren.

She was the longest living member of the Champion Christian Church and was active in the Ladies Aid group at the church. She enjoyed making wood crafts and taking photos of her family. Her family was her whole life.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Cathy (James) Giammarco of Massillon, Ohio, Donald N. (Verlie) Walker, Jr. of Panama City Beach, Florida and Richard (Lisa) Walker of Warren, Ohio; son-in-law, Gary York of Boulder, Colorado; three grandchildren, LeeAnn Cupp, Donald James “DJ” Giammarco and Monica Walker and a great-grandson, Benjamin Cupp.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Walker whom she married June 6, 1944; a daughter, Patti York; a brother, Richard Crabbe and sisters, Louise Kimmet and Carol Johnson.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Champion Christian Church on June 11, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at the church on June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. where Pastor Ken Hopkins will officiate.

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc. is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make material contributions to the Champion Christian Church, in her memory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Jean Walker

