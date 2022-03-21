FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha E. Palich (Rufener) of Farmdale, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the age of 94.

Martha was born in Warren, Ohio on January 18, 1928 to Ralph C. and Florence Faye Rufener (Lingo).

She was the loving wife of the late Louis “Louie” M. Palich, Jr. for 68 years; devoted mother of John Palich (Donna) of Kinsman, Ohio, Kathy Palich Patterson (Hugh “Lanny”) of Parma, Ohio, Martin Palich (Cheryl) of Farmdale, Ohio and Marlin Palich of Lakewood, Ohio; loving grandmother of Troy Palich (Ruthie) Kinsman, Ohio, Brent Palich (Gina) of Canal Fulton, Ohio, Matthew Patterson (Jody) of North Royalton, Ohio, Adam Patterson (Jason) of Seven Hills, Ohio, Audra Dunkel (Ryan) of Kinsman, Ohio and Christian Palich (Minyet) of Plain City, Ohio; great-grandmother of ten and longtime and special friend to Grace and Don Murphy of Cortland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth Gallagher and brother, Ralph L. Rufener

Her great comfort and joy throughout her earthly life was being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known to her family and friends as the sweet, kind and gentle “Marty”.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 24 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m., where Pastor Brandon Byler will officiate. Friends and family may gather from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martha’s name may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 4747 Warren Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

