CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Cumberledge, 54, of Champion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

She was born February 1, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Gardner and the late Mary (Bailey) Gardner.

Prior to her illness, Martha was employed as a cashier at Daffin’s Candies; she liked watching Little House on the Prairie, The Waltons, Hallmark movies, listening to 80’s music and collecting Angels. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Godfrey Cumberledge of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Heather (Shawn) West of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Shawn, Leeann and Waylon; brother, Fred Gardner; sisters, Dorothy Sprankle and Cindy Gardner and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 11 siblings.

A private graveside service will be held.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

