Martha Ann Bacorn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Bacorn, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.



She was born July 9, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Clifford A. and Kathleen (Garrett) McKenzie.



On August 8, 1987, she married Jack L. Bacorn and was a faithful and loving wife for 34 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



She worked as a waitress at Fiore’s Restaurant for ten years.

Martha was an active member of Warren Baptist Temple.

She loved planting flowers, gardening, rummage sales, thrift stores and looking for a bargain and treasure for everyone. Martha also enjoyed traveling with Jack, sitting on her front porch watching it rain and feeding “Henry” the squirrel. She loved her grandchildren to the moon and back and also had a special love for her church family and friends.



Martha’s loving memory will be cherished by her husband, Jack L. Bacorn of Warren, Ohio; son, David J. (Joyce) Lutz of Goose Creek, South Carolina; two daughters, Melissa A. (Charles) Miller of Ravenna, Ohio and Andrea D. (Chris) Defrance of Howland, Ohio; three brothers, Clifford (Jodi) McKenzie of Delaware, Ohio, Richard (Tami) McKenzie of Garrettsville, Ohio and George Birch of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Brittany (Tim), Alexis, Matthew, Chazz, Lindsey, Jacob, Makenna and Aliyah; great-granddaughter, Olivia and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Wilson, Kathy Henderson, Linda McKenzie, Frank McKenzie and Charles Birch.



Services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Warren Baptist Temple, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the services.



Interment will be in Kerr Cemetery, Weatherfield Township, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.





To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Ann Bacorn please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.