Martha Ann Anthony, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Anthony, 48, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021.

She was born May 2, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ronald J. Cork and Linda (Long) Cork.

Martha was a graduate of Lordstown High School.

She enjoyed dancing, music and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Linda (David Plaskin) Cork of Warren, Ohio; two daughters, Alyssa (Aaron Kitchens) Cork of Newton Falls, Ohio and Siera Barker of Arizona; sister, Darla (Matthew) Baran of South Carolina and four grandchildren, Aviana, Holden, Reya and Colson.

A gathering of friends will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

Masks are recommended.

Arrangements of comfort were provided by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may view Martha’s obituary and/or send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

