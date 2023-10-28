WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marta Rose Himes, 72, passed away peacefully at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, surrounded by family.

Born in Warren, Ohio, on March 29, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen (Froelich) Husted.

Marta was a 1969 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School in Austintown, Ohio.

On November 3, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio, Marta was united in marriage to Courtney Himes, who proceeded her in death.

She enjoyed baking, card games, knitting, Bingo, puzzles and bowling.

Marta will be dearly missed by her daughter, Gabrielle (Mitchell) White; her grandson, Rafael White; her stepmother, Margery Husted; her sister, Victoria (Paul) Medvec; her nephews, Barrett, Tyler and many other close friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

