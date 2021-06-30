Marsha Lee Carey, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Lee Carey, 83, of Champion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Windsor House in Champion.



She was born May 11, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Buchanan and the late Elizabeth (Fetchko) Buchanan.



On June 27, 1959, she married Eugene Carey. They shared 61 years of marriage until his passing September 18, 2020.



She was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was an inductee into the National Honor Society.

Marsha retired as a bank teller from Second National Bank but also worked for Union Savings, Bank One and Chase.

Marsha was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed sewing and traveling.



Marsha is survived by her three sons, Scott Carey of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Brett Carey of Champion, Ohio and Brian (Judith) Carey of Warren, Ohio and granddaughter, Heather Carey.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time.



Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caretaker, Debbie Miller.



