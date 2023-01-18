WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlin M. Veney, 73 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home.

He was born February 28, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Murl and the late Esther Annabelle (Johnson) Veney.

Marlin was a truck driver, master mechanic and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his children, Bryan Veney of Newton Falls, Ohio, Bruce Veney of Warren, Ohio, Brenda (Rhonda Toro) Veney of Warren, Ohio and Matt Brock of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Bill.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

