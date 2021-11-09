Marlene Estelle Russomanno, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Quiet and dimness fell over us on Sunday, November 7, 2021, as Marlene E. Russomanno left this world and took with her the brightest smile and loudest laugh we’ve ever known.

Marlene, 53, was born August 24, 1968, and raised in Southington by her loving parents, Charles Ernest and Marjorie Roth, both surviving. Marlene will be sadly missed by her brother and protector, Ernie Roth as well as his wife, Mary Jane, whom she loved like a sister.



On July 12, 2003, Marlene married her best friend, Joe Russomanno Jr. In their 18 years of marriage, Marlene and Joe shared a lifetime of happiness and laughter together. One of Marlene’s favorite pastimes was bossing Joe around and Joe loved any opportunity he got to make her happy.



Also left to cherish her memory are her strong and beautiful daughters, Mallory (Joe) Novak of Youngstown and Mia Russomanno, at home. The last three years of Marlene’s life were especially treasured as she was able to spend time with her grandson, Joey, who will affectionately miss his ‘Grammy’. Her girls will always appreciate and fondly remember Marlene’s ability to make a house a home. Her talent for turning just about anything into fabulous décor will go unrivaled.



Her lifetime was spent building friendships and sharing her love with all she knew. Marlene was the type of sassy and caring that drew people to her everywhere she went. Her second family at ‘The Shop’ in Newton Falls will miss her every day as she was their Rock. To anyone who knew her, her middle initial could have stood for ‘Extra’ rather than Estelle, as Marlene never missed an opportunity to go above and beyond with details to make her friends and loved ones feel special. And boy could she throw a party!



Additional loved ones left to cherish her beautiful soul are sister-in-law and family Cindy (Mike) Jones, nephew Michael (Brittany and baby Alexander) Jones, niece Kara Jones and nephew Matthew Jones, all of Warren. Also surviving are former spouse Thomas Fishel, biological father Dwight “Sonny” (Babs) Jennings, half-siblings Andrea (Tim) Walls, Roger Case, DJ Jennings, Andrew Jennings and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her biological mother Jane Case.



Friends and family may call Thursday November 11, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Friday November 12 from 11:00am to 12:00 p.m. with services immediately to follow at Victory Christian Center 4257 Tod Ave NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Please respect social distancing guidelines.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.



The family also would like to extend deepest gratitude to Team Faith of Southington for their incredible fundraising efforts and to Southern Care Hospice for their comfort and guidance when it was needed the most.



Honor Marlene’s memory by helping all that you can, laughing as much as possible and never missing a chance to make someone smile.

