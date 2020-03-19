Mark Lowell Conrad, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark L. Conrad, 64, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Hospice House.

He was born August 6, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, a son of William Elmer Conrad and the late Evelyn Marguerite Cross Conrad.

Mark graduated from Lordstown High School in 1974 and worked as a custodian with OSS, Inc.

He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, taking care of his dogs and watching wrestling on TV.

Surviving are his father, William Elmer Conrad of Lordstown, Ohio; three brothers, William D. (Debbie) Conrad of Howland, Ohio, Thomas L. (Karen) Conrad of Twinsburg, Ohio and David A. (Patricia) Conrad of Lordstown, Ohio and a sister, Evelyn “LuAnn” Conrad of Lordstown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Marguerite Conrad and his aunt, Anna “Aunt Bea” Cross.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

