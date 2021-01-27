Mark C. St. Julian, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark C. St. Julian, 52, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his residence.



He was born June 11, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Roger K. St. Julian, Sr. and Ramona (Peace) Lees.



He was a graduate of Harding High School and was worked as an auto body technician and detailer.

Mark’s passions included, playing the drums, painting cars and making people laugh. He loved his family unconditionally, especially his two daughters.

He is survived by his mother, Ramona (Alan) Lees of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Diana M. St. Julian of Newton Falls, Ohio and Hannah St. Julian of Marysville, Tennessee; brother, Roger St. Julian, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Deborah North of Cortland, Ohio; a grandson, Tyler and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger K. St. Julian, Sr.; a sister, Lori Gerlach and a nephew, Ben Gerlach.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

To send condolences to the family visit www.carlwhall.com.

