GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Allen Brink, 64, of Girard, Ohio sadly passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at his home he shared with his daughter.

He was born October 3, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lloyd Brink and the late Patricia (O’Donell) Brink-Sage.

He spent his career in the tire building industry as a self professed “Rubber Rat”, following the trade from Ohio, to Virginia ending in Alabama.

He retired from Goodyear Tire in Gadsden, Alabama as a maintenance engineer in 2020.

After retirement he moved back to Ohio to be near his daughter, grandson and great-grandchildren. He was a lifelong lover of the outdoors and his happiest moments were on his boat fishing with his family and friends. Most recently he enjoyed nothing more than sharing a banana popsicle with his great-grandson Spencer and feeding cheese to his wiener dogs. He leaves behind a hole that will never be filled but love will always endure.

Feel free to toast to Mark with his favorite drink, Dickel Whiskey.

He is survived by his daughter, Nichole Brink; son, Benjamin J. Brink; father, Lloyd (Norma) Brink; brother, Robert “Bob” (Linda) Brink, Sr.; grandson, Noah A. (Alyssa) Brink and great-grandchildren, Spencer Ryan Brink and Paisley Ann Brink.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Brink-Sage.

In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated.

A private celebration of his life will be held. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

